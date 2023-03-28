Defense Officials Testify About Cybersecurity

Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, and John B. Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, testify on enterprise cybersecurity to protect DOD information networks at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 11:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877793
|Filename:
|DOD_109540611
|Length:
|00:49:28
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
