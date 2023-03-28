Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Officials Testify About Cybersecurity

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency, and John B. Sherman, the Defense Department’s chief information officer, testify on enterprise cybersecurity to protect DOD information networks at a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s cybersecurity subcommittee.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 11:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877793
    Filename: DOD_109540611
    Length: 00:49:28
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Testify About Cybersecurity , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT