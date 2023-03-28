91 E Allied Trade Specialist MOS Reel

Sgt. Cavaliere, a 91 E, Allied Trade Specialist from B Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on her experience in her career field and how the Army has benefitted her, will benefit her, and helped her be all she can be at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Mar. 21, 2023.
(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyler Hembree/ 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.21.2023
|03.29.2023 11:03
|Video Productions
|877785
|230321-A-ES171-001
|DOD_109540281
|00:00:54
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|1
|1
