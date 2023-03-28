91 E Allied Trade Specialist MOS Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Cavaliere, a 91 E, Allied Trade Specialist from B Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on her experience in her career field and how the Army has benefitted her, will benefit her, and helped her be all she can be at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Mar. 21, 2023.

(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyler Hembree/ 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)