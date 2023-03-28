Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91 E Allied Trade Specialist MOS Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    03.21.2023

    Video by Pfc. Kyler Hembree 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Cavaliere, a 91 E, Allied Trade Specialist from B Company, 68th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on her experience in her career field and how the Army has benefitted her, will benefit her, and helped her be all she can be at the Romanian Air Base, Mihail Kogalniceanu, Mar. 21, 2023.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kyler Hembree/ 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 11:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877785
    VIRIN: 230321-A-ES171-001
    Filename: DOD_109540281
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91 E Allied Trade Specialist MOS Reel, by PFC Kyler Hembree, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOS
    91E
    VCorps
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    AlliedTradeSpecialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT