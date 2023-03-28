Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    J.P. Lane Spirituality

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    CIMT produced a video of J.P. Lane's story of Spirituality to help soldiers in their journeys.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877784
    VIRIN: 230329-A-A4411-015
    PIN: 100380
    Filename: DOD_109540267
    Length: 00:16:24
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J.P. Lane Spirituality, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    Spirituality
    Journey
    JP Lane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT