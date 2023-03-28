230329-N-EG592-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2023) Video feature highlighting International Maritime Security Construct watch floor operations in Manama, Bahrain, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877782
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-EG592-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109540210
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, International Maritime Security Construct Watch Floor Operations, by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
