    International Maritime Security Construct Watch Floor Operations

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230329-N-EG592-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 29, 2023) Video feature highlighting International Maritime Security Construct watch floor operations in Manama, Bahrain, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    Middle East
    CTF
    Strait of Hormuz
    IMSC
    Bab-el-Mandeb

