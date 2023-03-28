Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade Gym Promo Video

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    Promotional video for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade Eagle Brigade Gym. The gym is available to Soldier, Department of Army Civilians and their family members. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 08:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877781
    VIRIN: 230328-A-FK859-432
    Filename: DOD_109540178
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Brigade Gym Promo Video, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    physical fitness
    Gym
    PT

