Promotional video for the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade Eagle Brigade Gym. The gym is available to Soldier, Department of Army Civilians and their family members. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877781
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-FK859-432
|Filename:
|DOD_109540178
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Brigade Gym Promo Video, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
