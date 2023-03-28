Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Audiogram: Outdoor Recreation

    03.29.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger 

    Mehmet Sevinc, Outdoor Recreation SCUBA instructor, promoted ODR’s services on American Forces Network Incirlik, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, March 29, 2023. The Outdoor Recreation Center at Incirlik offers Airmen equipment rentals, SCUBA familiarization classes and trips throughout Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877756
    VIRIN: 230329-F-CW240-1002
    Filename: DOD_109540008
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: 1, TR

