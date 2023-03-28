U.S Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry regiment, perform nighttime M240B training and qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 23, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 07:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877752
|VIRIN:
|230323-A-RG158-0065
|Filename:
|DOD_109539954
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 4-2CR M240B Range Night LFX, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT