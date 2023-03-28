Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-2CR M240B Range Night LFX

    GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry regiment, perform nighttime M240B training and qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 23, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 07:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877752
    VIRIN: 230323-A-RG158-0065
    Filename: DOD_109539954
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

