    Dynamic Front 23 B-roll Package

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    56th Artillery Command

    Grafenwohr, Germany—Soldiers from multiple partner nations participate in Dynamic Front 2023, training on the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities at US Army Garrison Grafenwohr on March 27, 2023. Promoting understanding, collaboration, and interoperability between partner nations, Dynamic Front 23 contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of ally forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ty Baggerly)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 05:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877750
    VIRIN: 230328-A-RE517-002
    Filename: DOD_109539820
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    DynamicFront
    56AC
    Victory Corps
    Stronger Together

