Dynamic Front 23 Focuses on ASCA Systems Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Grafenwohr, Germany—Soldiers from multiple partner nations participate in Dynamic Front 2023, training on the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities at US Army Garrison Grafenwohr on March 27, 2023. Promoting understanding, collaboration, and interoperability between partner nations, Dynamic Front 23 contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of ally forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ty Baggerly)