Grafenwohr, Germany—Soldiers from multiple partner nations participate in Dynamic Front 2023, training on the Artillery Systems Cooperation Activities at US Army Garrison Grafenwohr on March 27, 2023. Promoting understanding, collaboration, and interoperability between partner nations, Dynamic Front 23 contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of ally forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ty Baggerly)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 04:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877748
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-RE517-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539791
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Front 23 Focuses on ASCA Systems Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT