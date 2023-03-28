4-2CR M240B Range

U.S Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry regiment, perform M240B training and qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 23, 2023. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S Army Video by Cpl. James L. Whitaker, Jr.)
|03.23.2023
|03.29.2023 03:28
|B-Roll
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
