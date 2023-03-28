Standing Up the 319th - A Mini Documentary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A short form documentary on the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, currently deployed to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Kanoya Air Base for one year, and the squadrons efforts to build the aircraft, test it, demonstrate it and integrate themselves with their counterparts in the JMSDF. U.S. Pacific Air Forces has deployed MQ-9 Reapers, a medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft, and personnel to JMSDF Kanoya Air Base to conduct airborne reconnaissance operations in close coordination with the Japan Ministry of Defense. The presence of U.S. military personnel and assets in Japan supports our allies and partners by maintaining regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)