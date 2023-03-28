A short form documentary on the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, currently deployed to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Kanoya Air Base for one year, and the squadrons efforts to build the aircraft, test it, demonstrate it and integrate themselves with their counterparts in the JMSDF. U.S. Pacific Air Forces has deployed MQ-9 Reapers, a medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft, and personnel to JMSDF Kanoya Air Base to conduct airborne reconnaissance operations in close coordination with the Japan Ministry of Defense. The presence of U.S. military personnel and assets in Japan supports our allies and partners by maintaining regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 03:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877736
|VIRIN:
|230329-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539472
|Length:
|00:09:14
|Location:
|KANOYA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Standing Up the 319th - A Mini Documentary, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
