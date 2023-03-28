CBRN Rope Rescue Course Reel

U.S. Marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense Platoon, Headquarters Battalion, 3d Marine Division, rehearse rope rescue training during the culminating event of a rope rescue technician certification course at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, March 23, 2023. The course, taught by U.S. Air Force firefighters, prepares Marines to respond to disaster situations and builds interoperability between joint forces for crisis response operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 02:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877732
|VIRIN:
|230323-M-JI473-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109539438
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
