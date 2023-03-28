Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Sasebo Lucky Bingo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo MWR Library hosted lucky bingo for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo's community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 00:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877729
    VIRIN: 230324-N-OR754-0001
    Filename: DOD_109539296
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Sasebo Lucky Bingo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Bingo
    MWR Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT