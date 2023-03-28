Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ashland Departure

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) departed Sasebo March 22, 2023 for its new homeport of San Diego, California. Ashland arrived at Sasebo in August of 2013 and conducted operations under Expeditionary Strike Group 7. The ship participated in numerous exercises and operations, to include Iron Fist and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training series events.
    Ashland’s operations included first-in-class and proof of concept tasking, to increase the interoperability of the U.S. Navy with Allies and partners in the region.
    The ship expects to arrive in San Diego in mid-Spring, following her Trans-Pacific voyage.

    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    USS Ashland (LSD 48)

