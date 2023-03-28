USS Ashland Departure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) departed Sasebo March 22, 2023 for its new homeport of San Diego, California. Ashland arrived at Sasebo in August of 2013 and conducted operations under Expeditionary Strike Group 7. The ship participated in numerous exercises and operations, to include Iron Fist and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training series events.

Ashland’s operations included first-in-class and proof of concept tasking, to increase the interoperability of the U.S. Navy with Allies and partners in the region.

The ship expects to arrive in San Diego in mid-Spring, following her Trans-Pacific voyage.