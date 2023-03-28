CFAY SPRINGFEST 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230327-N-KP021-0001 YOKOUSKA, Japan (Mar. 27, 2023) CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)