    CFAY SPRINGFEST 2023

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230327-N-KP021-0001 YOKOUSKA, Japan (Mar. 27, 2023) CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)

    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    AFN Yokosuka
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    Spring Festival 2023

