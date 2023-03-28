230327-N-KP021-0001 YOKOUSKA, Japan (Mar. 27, 2023) CFAY held the Spring Festival event for the first time in four years offering American and Japanese community members and guests the opportunity to enjoy the cherry blossoms and spring weather with family and friends. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie L. Soule)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 00:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877727
|VIRIN:
|230327-N-KP021-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539293
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
This work, CFAY SPRINGFEST 2023, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
