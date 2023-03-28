On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines extract a simulated casualty during a Rope Rescue Technician certification in Okinawa, Japan; U.S. Soldiers conduct an M777 field artillery live fire drill during exercise Warrior Shield in the Republic of Korea; and U.S. Marines participate in ANGLICO Basic Course in California.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|877726
|VIRIN:
|230328-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539292
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: March 28, 2023, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
