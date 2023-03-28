The seaside park located in Sasebo features an original anchor of the first steel design variation.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 00:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877724
|VIRIN:
|230323-N-PE072-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539290
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights and Sounds Sasebo Seaside Park, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT