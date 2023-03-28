Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, perform winter overland movement and combat maneuvers at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 28 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 23:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877722
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-CO451-453
|Filename:
|DOD_109539170
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Soldiers conduct winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
