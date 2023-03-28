Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Soldiers conduct winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Pfeiffer 

    11th Airborne Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, perform winter overland movement and combat maneuvers at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, March 28 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant Michael Pfeiffer)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877722
    VIRIN: 230328-F-CO451-453
    Filename: DOD_109539170
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 11th Airborne Soldiers conduct winter overland movement during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSgt Michael Pfeiffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winter
    Paratrooper
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

