B-roll package from the 50th Anniversary celebration ceremony of Operation Homecoming, hosted at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) headquarters in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28th, 2023.
Operation Homecoming brought home 591 prisoners of war from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 22:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877711
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-IY281-376
|Filename:
|DOD_109538915
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DPAA 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming Ceremony B-roll package, by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
