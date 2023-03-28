DPAA 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming Ceremony B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll package from the 50th Anniversary celebration ceremony of Operation Homecoming, hosted at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) headquarters in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28th, 2023.



Operation Homecoming brought home 591 prisoners of war from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights.