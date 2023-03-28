Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming Ceremony B-roll package

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    B-roll package from the 50th Anniversary celebration ceremony of Operation Homecoming, hosted at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) headquarters in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 28th, 2023.

    Operation Homecoming brought home 591 prisoners of war from Vietnam to the United States, signifying the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. The 60th Air Mobility Wing also participated by flying a C-17 to Hanoi to commemorate this anniversary and will continue forward to events held by Travis Air Force Base in Calif., the same flight path of the original flights.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877711
    VIRIN: 230328-F-IY281-376
    Filename: DOD_109538915
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

