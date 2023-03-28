Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys High School students visit the National Museum of Korea (B-roll)

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys High School students from the art and video and communications classes visited the National Museum of Korea March 22, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877706
    VIRIN: 230322-F-MQ455-001
    Filename: DOD_109538814
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Humphreys High School students visit the National Museum of Korea (B-roll), by SrA Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    SouthKorea
    HumphreysHighSchool

