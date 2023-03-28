U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” conduct an airfield seizure on Ladd Army Airfield during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is the annual Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Leva)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 20:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877705
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-SN541-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109538751
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Arctic Angels" seize airfield at the start of JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT