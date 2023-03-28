"Arctic Angels" seize airfield at the start of JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” conduct an airfield seizure on Ladd Army Airfield during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is the annual Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Leva)