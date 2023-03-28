Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "Arctic Angels" seize airfield at the start of JPMRC-AK 23-02

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Justin Leva 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, “Arctic Angels,” conduct an airfield seizure on Ladd Army Airfield during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is the annual Regional Combat Training Center rotation in Alaska. JPMRC-AK 23-02, executed in Alaska with its world-class training facilities and its harsh Arctic environment, builds Soldiers and leaders into a cohesive team of skilled, tough, alert, and adaptive warriors capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Justin Leva)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 20:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877705
    VIRIN: 230326-A-SN541-1001
    Filename: DOD_109538751
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    This work, "Arctic Angels" seize airfield at the start of JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SGT Justin Leva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    5thMPAD
    JFEO
    Arctic Angels

