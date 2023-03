11th Airborne Division paratroopers retrieve airdropped supplies during JPMRC-AK 23-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angels," conduct cleanup following a night heavy supply drop, March 25, 2023, at Fort Wainright, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)