    11th Airborne Division paratroopers retrieve airdropped supplies during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angels," conduct cleanup following a night heavy supply drop, March 25, 2023, at Fort Wainright, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877703
    VIRIN: 230325-A-AM449-854
    Filename: DOD_109538593
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division paratroopers retrieve airdropped supplies during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    supply drop
    5th MPAD
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

