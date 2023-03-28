U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, "Arctic Angels," conduct cleanup following a night heavy supply drop, March 25, 2023, at Fort Wainright, Alaska, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877703
|VIRIN:
|230325-A-AM449-854
|Filename:
|DOD_109538593
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th Airborne Division paratroopers retrieve airdropped supplies during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
