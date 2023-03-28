Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA's Ceremony to honor the 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    DPAA's Ceremony to honor the 50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 18:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877701
    Filename: DOD_109538514
    Length: 00:34:52
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 

    TAGS

    DPAA
    50th Anniversary of Operation Homecoming

