    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Leaves for Atlantic Resolve

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, leave for Atlantic Resolve, March 26, 2023. 3rd CAB is supporting Atlantic Resolve, a nine-month rotation that provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877699
    VIRIN: 230326-A-GN091-1001
    Filename: DOD_109538349
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Leaves for Atlantic Resolve, by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rotation
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Atlantic Resolve

