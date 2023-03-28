3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Leaves for Atlantic Resolve

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, leave for Atlantic Resolve, March 26, 2023. 3rd CAB is supporting Atlantic Resolve, a nine-month rotation that provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show our commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877699
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-GN091-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109538349
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
