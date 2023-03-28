U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, acting as oppositional forces, engage in a notional firefight with the paratroopers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team as they conduct a night airfield seizure as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 21:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877694
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-AM449-376
|Filename:
|DOD_109538152
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02: OPFOR engages rotational training unit during night airfield seizure, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
