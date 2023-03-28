Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02: OPFOR engages rotational training unit during night airfield seizure

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, acting as oppositional forces, engage in a notional firefight with the paratroopers from 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team as they conduct a night airfield seizure as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, March 26, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    This work, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02: OPFOR engages rotational training unit during night airfield seizure, by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    5th MPAD
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

