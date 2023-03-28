NORAD & USNORTHCOM Leadership Quote Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this iteration of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command leadership quotes and commands highlights, a quote from Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Mar. 6, 2023 is extrapolated and imagery is added. This is one of a series of roughly 30-second quotes and visuals highlighting the leadership messages and missions of the commands. (Department of Defense video by Joshua Armstrong)