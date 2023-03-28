Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORAD & USNORTHCOM Leadership Quote Series

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Joshua Armstrong 

    U.S. Northern Command

    In this iteration of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command leadership quotes and commands highlights, a quote from Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, NORAD and USNORTHCOM, speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium Mar. 6, 2023 is extrapolated and imagery is added. This is one of a series of roughly 30-second quotes and visuals highlighting the leadership messages and missions of the commands. (Department of Defense video by Joshua Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 16:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877691
    VIRIN: 230328-F-NH566-0001
    Filename: DOD_109538139
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: CO, US

    NORAD
    USNORTHCOM
    Homeland Defense
    Gen. Glen VanHerck
    Air & Space Forces Association

