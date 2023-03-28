U.S. Soldiers attending the Field Artillery Senior Leader Course under the 2nd Modular Training Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute fire M119 105 mm howitzer, M109A6 Paladin howitzer and M777 towed 155 mm howitzer artillery systems during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 27, 2023. Soldiers from the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve attend this course to become qualified to perform the duties of a platoon sergeant, gunnery sergeant or chief of a firing battery. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877687
|VIRIN:
|230327-Z-IK914-775
|Filename:
|DOD_109538097
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Artillery live fire, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
school
Soldier
Pennsylvania
leadership
leader
NCO
field artillery
Pennsylvania National Guard
Excellence
gunnery
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
TRADOC
Fort Indiantown Gap
NG
noncommissioned officer
readiness
Army
Training
battery
National Guard
Army National Guard
NCOA
Gap
U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
166
166th
Annville
modular
PAARNG
PA National Guard
Ft. Indiantown Gap
FTIG
166th Regiment
prepare
modernization
RTI
Training and Doctrine
ARNG
FIG
citizen-soldier
PA Army National Guard
PANG
Indiantown Gap
SLC
PNG
PA ARNG
Senior Leader Course
PA NG
166th Regiment Regional Training Institute
166th RTI
Pennsylvania NG
IGMR
Indiantown Gap Military Reservation
Pennsylvania ARNG
FT IG
TDA
166th Regional Training Institute
firing battery
