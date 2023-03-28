Artillery live fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers attending the Field Artillery Senior Leader Course under the 2nd Modular Training Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute fire M119 105 mm howitzer, M109A6 Paladin howitzer and M777 towed 155 mm howitzer artillery systems during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 27, 2023. Soldiers from the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve attend this course to become qualified to perform the duties of a platoon sergeant, gunnery sergeant or chief of a firing battery. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)