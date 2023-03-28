Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Artillery live fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers attending the Field Artillery Senior Leader Course under the 2nd Modular Training Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute fire M119 105 mm howitzer, M109A6 Paladin howitzer and M777 towed 155 mm howitzer artillery systems during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 27, 2023. Soldiers from the Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve attend this course to become qualified to perform the duties of a platoon sergeant, gunnery sergeant or chief of a firing battery. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877687
    VIRIN: 230327-Z-IK914-775
    Filename: DOD_109538097
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Artillery live fire, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    school

    Soldier

    Pennsylvania

    leadership

    leader

    NCO

    field artillery

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Excellence

    gunnery

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    TRADOC

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    NG

    noncommissioned officer

    readiness

    Army

    Training

    battery

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    NCOA

    Gap

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    166

    166th

    Annville

    modular

    PAARNG

    PA National Guard

    Ft. Indiantown Gap

    FTIG

    166th Regiment

    prepare

    modernization

    RTI

    Training and Doctrine

    ARNG

    FIG

    citizen-soldier

    PA Army National Guard

    PANG

    Indiantown Gap

    SLC

    PNG

    PA ARNG

    Senior Leader Course

    PA NG

    166th Regiment Regional Training Institute

    166th RTI

    Pennsylvania NG

    IGMR

    Indiantown Gap Military Reservation

    Pennsylvania ARNG

    FT IG

    TDA

    166th Regional Training Institute

    firing battery

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT