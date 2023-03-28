Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arnold AFB Fire & Emergency Services Live Fire Training

    TULLAHOMA, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by David Wright 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    AEDC Commander, Colonel Randel Gordon, participating in live fire training with the Arnold AFB Fire Department

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TULLAHOMA, TN, US 

    Live Fire Training
    Firefighter
    Emergency Services
    Arnold AFB
    AEDC
    Randel Gordon

