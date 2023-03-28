Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Message from VA Secretary Denis McDonough for National Vietnam War Veterans Day, 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Department of Veterans Affairs

    A Message from VA Secretary Denis McDonough for National Vietnam War Veterans Day, 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 15:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877679
    VIRIN: 032823-O-D0460-1003
    Filename: DOD_109537996
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Message from VA Secretary Denis McDonough for National Vietnam War Veterans Day, 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT