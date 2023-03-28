Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Investing in America

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden discusses how his Investing in America agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, hundreds of billions of dollars in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger infrastructure, and a Made in America manufacturing boom that is strengthening supply chains and national security.

    Durham, NC

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 16:22
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877677
    Filename: DOD_109537982
    Length: 00:26:41
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    POTUS
    President Biden
    Investing in America

