President Biden discusses how his Investing in America agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, hundreds of billions of dollars in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger infrastructure, and a Made in America manufacturing boom that is strengthening supply chains and national security.
Durham, NC
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 16:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877677
|Filename:
|DOD_109537982
|Length:
|00:26:41
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Investing in America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
