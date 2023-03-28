President Biden Delivers Remarks on Investing in America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Biden discusses how his Investing in America agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, hundreds of billions of dollars in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger infrastructure, and a Made in America manufacturing boom that is strengthening supply chains and national security.



Durham, NC