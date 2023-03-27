U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, celebrated the successful completion of closing man-made cuts in the salt marsh of the Satilla River with a ribbon cutting March 24 in Brunswick. The main focus of the first phase of the project was the closure of two man-made cuts in the salt marsh in Camden County, Georgia, located approximately 10 miles south of Brunswick. The cuts were called Dynamite Cut and Old River Run. The work completed was part of the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project which has the primary purpose of increasing tidal exchange throughout the system, restoring salinity gradients to Dover Creek, and reducing shoaling on Umbrella Creek.

