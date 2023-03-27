Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, celebrated the successful completion of closing man-made cuts in the salt marsh of the Satilla River with a ribbon cutting March 24 in Brunswick. The main focus of the first phase of the project was the closure of two man-made cuts in the salt marsh in Camden County, Georgia, located approximately 10 miles south of Brunswick. The cuts were called Dynamite Cut and Old River Run. The work completed was part of the Noyes Cut Ecosystem Restoration Project which has the primary purpose of increasing tidal exchange throughout the system, restoring salinity gradients to Dover Creek, and reducing shoaling on Umbrella Creek.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877655
    VIRIN: 230324-A-LY440-1001
    Filename: DOD_109537595
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District: First Bi-Partisan Infrastructure Law Project Complete, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division
    Georgia Department of Natural Resources
    Satilla Riverkeeper
    Nature Conservancy Coastal Climate Adaptation
    Dover Bluff Hunting and Fishing Club
    Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT