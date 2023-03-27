Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EP 44 - Understanding Buddy Aid

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Join us as we discuss Buddy Aid with Maj Flannery in this episode of Leader's Recon!

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 12:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877645
    VIRIN: 230328-A-AB135-873
    Filename: DOD_109537272
    Length: 01:01:32
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EP 44 - Understanding Buddy Aid, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

