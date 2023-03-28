Tune in as Leaders Recon sits down with the a Battalion Commander from the 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade. Listen as we do a deep dive into the role of the SFAB, how the teams are built, how they are deployed and more.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 12:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877642
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-AB135-440
|Filename:
|DOD_109537254
|Length:
|00:24:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EP 43 - Security Force Assistance Brigades, by SFC Jeremiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT