Dover's 326th Airlift Squadron takes to the Pacific to improve mission readiness

Members of the 326th Airlift Squadron, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover, Delaware conducted intensive flying scenarios across the Pacific and around the Hawaiian Islands in an effort to improve mission readiness and develop familiarization in the theater. The Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen conducted Agile Combat Employment (ACE), low level and evasive flying tactics. in addition they cross trained with U.S. Army members from the 25th Infantry Division's Artillery Brigade at Wheeler Airfield who loaded equipment onto the squadron's Boeing C-17 Globemaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sergeant Joshua Williams)