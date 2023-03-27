Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover's 326th Airlift Squadron takes to the Pacific to improve mission readiness

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Joshua Williams 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 326th Airlift Squadron, assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing, Dover, Delaware conducted intensive flying scenarios across the Pacific and around the Hawaiian Islands in an effort to improve mission readiness and develop familiarization in the theater. The Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen conducted Agile Combat Employment (ACE), low level and evasive flying tactics. in addition they cross trained with U.S. Army members from the 25th Infantry Division's Artillery Brigade at Wheeler Airfield who loaded equipment onto the squadron's Boeing C-17 Globemaster. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sergeant Joshua Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877636
    VIRIN: 230324-F-HZ625-001
    Filename: DOD_109537187
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover's 326th Airlift Squadron takes to the Pacific to improve mission readiness, by MSgt Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Pacific
    Loadmaster
    ACE
    326th Airlift Squadron

