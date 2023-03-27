Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on 2024 Defense Budget

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Navy Adm. Michael M. Gilday, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger testify about the fiscal year 2024 defense budget request at a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 12:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877634
|Filename:
|DOD_109537142
|Length:
|01:33:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
