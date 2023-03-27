Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on 2024 Defense Budget

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Chief of Naval Operations Navy Adm. Michael M. Gilday, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger testify about the fiscal year 2024 defense budget request at a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877634
    Filename: DOD_109537142
    Length: 01:33:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on 2024 Defense Budget, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

