Officials Testify About Defense Transportation

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ann C. Phillips, administrator of the Transportation Department Maritime Administration, appear at a joint hearing of two House Armed Services Committee readiness, sea power and projection forces subcommittees. They are testifying about defense transportation posture and mobility readiness before the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 13:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877633
|Filename:
|DOD_109537115
|Length:
|01:46:55
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
