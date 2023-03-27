Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officials Testify About Defense Transportation

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ann C. Phillips, administrator of the Transportation Department Maritime Administration, appear at a joint hearing of two House Armed Services Committee readiness, sea power and projection forces subcommittees. They are testifying about defense transportation posture and mobility readiness before the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 13:15
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877633
    Filename: DOD_109537115
    Length: 01:46:55
    Location: DC, US

