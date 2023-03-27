Officials Testify About Defense Transportation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of the U.S. Transportation Command, and retired Navy Rear Adm. Ann C. Phillips, administrator of the Transportation Department Maritime Administration, appear at a joint hearing of two House Armed Services Committee readiness, sea power and projection forces subcommittees. They are testifying about defense transportation posture and mobility readiness before the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces and the Subcommittee on Readiness.