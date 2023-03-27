Defense officials testify about the Defense Department’s fiscal year 2024 nuclear weapon and warhead modernization and sustainment plans at a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee strategic forces subcommittee.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 12:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877630
|Filename:
|DOD_109537044
|Length:
|01:29:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Defense Officials Testify Before House Committee , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT