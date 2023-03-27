Mississippi Tornado Damage Site Visit

Administrator Criswell and Secretary Mayorkas talk with local officials and meet survivors while looking at the damage after a tornado hit the town of Rolling Fork, MS. Aerial drone footage also captures of the amount damage left behind. Audio is removed from some clips for privacy reasons.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 10:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877622
|VIRIN:
|230326-O-YU716-215
|Filename:
|DOD_109536846
|Length:
|00:12:22
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
