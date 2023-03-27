Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mississippi Tornado Damage Site Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Joshua DuFrane 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Administrator Criswell and Secretary Mayorkas talk with local officials and meet survivors while looking at the damage after a tornado hit the town of Rolling Fork, MS. Aerial drone footage also captures of the amount damage left behind. Audio is removed from some clips for privacy reasons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877622
    VIRIN: 230326-O-YU716-215
    Filename: DOD_109536846
    Length: 00:12:22
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mississippi Tornado Damage Site Visit, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mississippi
    FEMA
    tornado
    disaster
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT