    Missouri firefighters extinguish mock aircraft fire

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, battle a mock aircraft fire on a mobile trainer at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri,
    March 24-25, 2023. The mobile trainer allows the firefighters to conduct the required training at their own installation and keeps them current as airport firefighters. The mobile trainer was brought in by the University of Missouri's Fire and Rescue Training Institute. Firefighters from the St. Joseph and Elwood fire departments also participated in the training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by video Michael Crane)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877615
    VIRIN: 230324-Z-UP142-1327
    Filename: DOD_109536716
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri firefighters extinguish mock aircraft fire, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    Air National Guard

