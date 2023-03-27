2SFAB EST Range Social Media Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade train with M4 carbines on the Engagement Skills Trainer II on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 27, 2023. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)