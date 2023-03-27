U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade train with M4 carbines on the Engagement Skills Trainer II on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 27, 2023. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 10:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877614
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-NJ170-129
|Filename:
|DOD_109536698
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, 2SFAB EST Range Social Media Video, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
