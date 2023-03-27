Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SFAB EST Range Social Media Video

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford 

    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade train with M4 carbines on the Engagement Skills Trainer II on Fort Bragg, N.C., Mar. 27, 2023. 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade advisors are master trainers who possess advanced knowledge in various aspects of Army Warfighting Functions. Advisors train, advise and assist their partner forces allowing each the opportunity for mutual learning and growth. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jacob Bradford)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877614
    VIRIN: 230327-A-NJ170-129
    Filename: DOD_109536698
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2SFAB EST Range Social Media Video, by SPC Jacob Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M4
    AFRICOM
    EST
    SFAC
    SFAB
    SETAF

