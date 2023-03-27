Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS Trains Future Leaders

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Airman Erika Chapa 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Joshua Choate, instructor at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, McGhee Tyson ANG Base, Tenn., and Senior Airman Calvin Slawson, 130th Airlift Wing, W. Va. speak about the impact Airman Leadership School has had on them. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Erika Chapa)

    This work, ALS Trains Future Leaders, by Amn Erika Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

