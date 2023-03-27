McConnell Air Force Base - Exercise Lethal Pride 2023: Elephant Walk

McConnell Air Force Base began its week-long exercise, referred to as Lethal Pride, with an elephant walk and flush with it fleet of KC-46 and KC-135 aircraft.
McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen deployed to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877604
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-GC264-180
|Filename:
|DOD_109536492
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
