    McConnell Air Force Base - Exercise Lethal Pride 2023: Elephant Walk

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    McConnell Air Force Base began its week-long exercise, referred to as Lethal Pride, with an elephant walk and flush with it fleet of KC-46 and KC-135 aircraft.

    McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen deployed to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877604
    VIRIN: 230327-F-GC264-180
    Filename: DOD_109536492
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

