    Army Aviation in Pennsylvania

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    With over 60 aircraft, two major flight facilities, the busiest flying hour program in the National Guard, the second busiest heliport in the U.S. Army, a combat aviation brigade and a brigade-sized flight school, the Pennsylvania National Guard has one of the largest and most modernized Army aviation programs of all 54 states and territories. The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site are overseen by the PNG's State Army Aviation Officer. The strength of these organizations are their Soldiers, as well as their families and loved ones who stand behind them. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877603
    VIRIN: 230328-Z-IK914-106
    Filename: DOD_109536408
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Hometown: ANNVILLE, PA, US
    Hometown: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Aviation in Pennsylvania, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

