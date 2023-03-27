Army Aviation in Pennsylvania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With over 60 aircraft, two major flight facilities, the busiest flying hour program in the National Guard, the second busiest heliport in the U.S. Army, a combat aviation brigade and a brigade-sized flight school, the Pennsylvania National Guard has one of the largest and most modernized Army aviation programs of all 54 states and territories. The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site are overseen by the PNG's State Army Aviation Officer. The strength of these organizations are their Soldiers, as well as their families and loved ones who stand behind them. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)