With over 60 aircraft, two major flight facilities, the busiest flying hour program in the National Guard, the second busiest heliport in the U.S. Army, a combat aviation brigade and a brigade-sized flight school, the Pennsylvania National Guard has one of the largest and most modernized Army aviation programs of all 54 states and territories. The 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site are overseen by the PNG's State Army Aviation Officer. The strength of these organizations are their Soldiers, as well as their families and loved ones who stand behind them. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 09:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877603
|VIRIN:
|230328-Z-IK914-106
|Filename:
|DOD_109536408
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Hometown:
|ANNVILLE, PA, US
|Hometown:
|JOHNSTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Aviation in Pennsylvania, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
school
Soldier
Pennsylvania
Chinook
CH-47
helicopters
28th Infantry Division
crew chief
airfield
Black Hawk
hangar
Blackhawk
pilot
flight line
28th CAB
28th
fly
flightline
Pennsylvania National Guard
28th Combat Aviation Brigade
Army Aviation
UH-60 Black Hawk
628th Aviation Support Battalion
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
TRADOC
flight school
flight
Fort Indiantown Gap
aviators
helicopter
NG
pilots
Army
training
Aviation
National Guard
Army National Guard
UH-60
aviator
28th Infantry
Gap
28th Division
U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
Annville
Lakota
PAARNG
PA National Guard
Ft. Indiantown Gap
FTIG
modernization
Training and Doctrine
Keystone
ARNG
Army Aviation Support Facility
FIG
28th ID
628th ASB
citizen-soldier
PA Army National Guard
PANG
60
UH-72
47
28 ID
Indiantown Gap
Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
Keystone Division
104th Aviation Regiment
PNG
PA ARNG
Muir Army Airfield
KMUI
MUI
28ID
Iron Division
EAATS
PA NG
2-104th GSAB
2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
Eastern Army Aviation Training Site
28th ECAB
28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
628ASB
Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
fly army
Wings of Iron
Roll On
Muir AAF
2-104 GSAB
2-104GSAB
28ECAB
28 ECAB
Pennsylvania NG
IGMR
Indiantown Gap Military Reservation
Men of Iron
Bloody Bucket
Pennsylvania ARNG
FT IG
28CAB 28 CAB
628 ASB
TDA
LEAVE A COMMENT