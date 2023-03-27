Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS Sigonella Women's History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    03.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Sigonella

    CAPT. Karen Belcar from U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella shares an inspirational message for Women's History Month

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 08:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877599
    VIRIN: 230321-N-UY393-001
    Filename: DOD_109536340
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT 
    Hometown: STAMFORD, CT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS Sigonella Women's History Month, by PO2 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Nursing
    Women's History Month
    U.S. Navy
    Making History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT