Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Chapter 158 hosted a SkillsUSA career competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2023. SkillsUSA is the largest Career and Technical Student Organization of its kind, supporting over 100 industry-driven skill and leadership contests. Approximately 300,000 students compete annually in SkillsUSA competitions, but only the top 6,000 students will make it to the national finals. Students from DoDEA schools throughout central Germany have the unique opportunity to compete in this sixth annual overseas regional competition with hopes to possibly move on to both state and national events.(U.S. Army video by Army Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 05:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877592
|VIRIN:
|230312-A-MI845-121
|Filename:
|DOD_109536074
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 AFCEA Regional SkillUSA Competition B-ROLL, by SGT Aaliyah Craven and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
