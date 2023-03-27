Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AFCEA Regional SkillUSA Competition B-ROLL

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Chapter 158 hosted a SkillsUSA career competition at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2023. SkillsUSA is the largest Career and Technical Student Organization of its kind, supporting over 100 industry-driven skill and leadership contests. Approximately 300,000 students compete annually in SkillsUSA competitions, but only the top 6,000 students will make it to the national finals. Students from DoDEA schools throughout central Germany have the unique opportunity to compete in this sixth annual overseas regional competition with hopes to possibly move on to both state and national events.(U.S. Army video by Army Sgt. Aaliyah Craven and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 05:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877592
    VIRIN: 230312-A-MI845-121
    Filename: DOD_109536074
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    SkillUSA-Ramstein Air Base-STEM-AFCEA

