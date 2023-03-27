AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: Habitat for Pacmanity

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Joshua Wells, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system technician, hosts a quarterly Habitat for Pacmanity event March 17, 2023 at Kunsan Air Base. During Habitat for Pacmanity Volunteer Airmen recieved training from the 8th CES such as laying concrete, plumbing, and painting then accomplished work tasks around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)