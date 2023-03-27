Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks Episode01: "A Way" to CAR

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Watch the experts in combined arms maneuver from Operations Group, National Training Center discuss "a way" to combined arms rehearsal (CAR). Lt. Col. Adam Latham, brigade senior trainer, explains some common pitfalls, good TTPs, examples of fighting products to have and shows a recorded example of Operations Group conducting a combined arms rehearsal.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 22:15
    Length: 00:25:05
