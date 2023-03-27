TAC Talks Episode01: "A Way" to CAR

Watch the experts in combined arms maneuver from Operations Group, National Training Center discuss "a way" to combined arms rehearsal (CAR). Lt. Col. Adam Latham, brigade senior trainer, explains some common pitfalls, good TTPs, examples of fighting products to have and shows a recorded example of Operations Group conducting a combined arms rehearsal.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 22:15
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|877576
|VIRIN:
|230327-A-WS001-0001
|PIN:
|230327
|Filename:
|DOD_109535273
|Length:
|00:25:05
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
