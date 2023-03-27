Aerial drone footage of the damage left behind after a tornado hit the town of Rolling Fork, MS.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877570
|VIRIN:
|230326-O-YU716-790
|Filename:
|DOD_109535020
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|ROLLING FORK, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi Tornado Damage Broll, by Joshua DuFrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
