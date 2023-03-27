Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Tornado Damage Broll

    ROLLING FORK, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Joshua DuFrane 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Aerial drone footage of the damage left behind after a tornado hit the town of Rolling Fork, MS.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ROLLING FORK, MS, US 

    damage
    FEMA
    tornado
    disaster

