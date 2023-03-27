Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th Airborne Division conducts airfield seizure, the official start of JPMRC-AK 23-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    B-roll of an airborne operation to seize Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, 26 March 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877567
    VIRIN: 230326-A-LW866-091
    Filename: DOD_109534943
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division conducts airfield seizure, the official start of JPMRC-AK 23-02, by SSG Michael Sword, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT