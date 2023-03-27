11th Airborne Division conducts airfield seizure, the official start of JPMRC-AK 23-02

B-roll of an airborne operation to seize Ladd Army Airfield, Fort Wainwright, Alaska, 26 March 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 is a regional combat training center rotation focusing on large-scale combat operations including situational training and live-fire exercises designed to build cold weather and mountain-proficient forces prepared for employment within the U.S. Army Pacific area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877567
|VIRIN:
|230326-A-LW866-091
|Filename:
|DOD_109534943
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
