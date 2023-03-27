Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 23 & Iron Fist 23 Wrap-Up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct Exercises Iron Fist 23 and Cobra Gold 23 in Japan and the Kingdom of Thailand, 14 Feb to 14 March. With a combined total of more than 8,000 Marines and Sailors, Cobra Gold 23 and Iron Fist 23 highlight the strength of a forward-operating, combined and joint force, sustaining readiness through training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.27.2023 17:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877566
    VIRIN: 230327-M-VM027-506
    Filename: DOD_109534932
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 23 & Iron Fist 23 Wrap-Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMCNews
    31st MEU
    Cobra Gold
    Iron Fist
    13th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT