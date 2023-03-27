Cobra Gold 23 & Iron Fist 23 Wrap-Up

U.S. Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct Exercises Iron Fist 23 and Cobra Gold 23 in Japan and the Kingdom of Thailand, 14 Feb to 14 March. With a combined total of more than 8,000 Marines and Sailors, Cobra Gold 23 and Iron Fist 23 highlight the strength of a forward-operating, combined and joint force, sustaining readiness through training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2023 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877566
|VIRIN:
|230327-M-VM027-506
|Filename:
|DOD_109534932
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
