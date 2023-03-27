Cobra Gold 23 & Iron Fist 23 Wrap-Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct Exercises Iron Fist 23 and Cobra Gold 23 in Japan and the Kingdom of Thailand, 14 Feb to 14 March. With a combined total of more than 8,000 Marines and Sailors, Cobra Gold 23 and Iron Fist 23 highlight the strength of a forward-operating, combined and joint force, sustaining readiness through training to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Dillon Buck)